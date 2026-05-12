5 Creepy '90s Horror Movies With Cult Followings

William Friedkin's 1973 film "The Exorcist" is one of the best supernatural horror movies of all time. It's considered one of the scariest films ever made, and with good reason. Especially at the time, when audiences hadn't seen anything like it before, watching that movie felt like being gripped by a religious psychosis. The young Linda Blair's startling performance as the possessed Regan MacNeil is one of the most terrifying in film history, and Ellen Burstyn's bruised turn as her mother, Chris, anchors the film with real gravitas. But the sequel, "Exorcist II: The Heretic," is — to put it mildly — real bad.

Thankfully, in 1990, the franchise sprang back to life with "The Exorcist III," a movie that's so weird and clunky that it wraps all the way back around to being incredibly unsettling. The movie was directed by William Peter Blatty, the novelist who wrote the source material for the original film. He directs "The Exorcist III" as though somehow he's peered into a nightmare, and the result is a film where cause and effect don't really work the way you're used to. The scene transitions are strange, the thematic material underpinning everything is strange, the performances are strange, and the visuals are strange. You'll even spot romance novel cover hunk Fabio as an angel!

It's like a movie made by someone who doesn't understand how movies usually behave, almost as if there was a malevolent spirit possessing the form of a film.