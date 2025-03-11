12 Best Movies Like Scream

1996's "Scream," much like the various iterations of the Ghostface murderer, just won't die. With every new generation, a fresh crop of moviegoers discover why this Wes Craven directorial effort is such a masterpiece of tension and self-aware commentary on the horror genre. The 11 best meta moments in the "Scream" movies deftly poke fun at horror's conventions while reminding you (through enthralling suspense sequences and plot twists) why you fell in love with horror in the first place. While the original "Scream" is still such a masterwork, the deluge of follow-ups consisting of the entire "Scream" timeline ensures that, if you're hankering for more "Scream" once the credits begin rolling on the first installment, this franchise has got you covered.

Of course, why settle for satisfying your horror cinema cravings with just further "Scream" movies? There are so many other features in this genre that make for perfect compliments to "Scream." In particular, these 12 films are a must watch for folks enamored with the original "Scream," whether they're important to 1990s horror or if they share the same fascination with meta-commentary. Most importantly, none are exact carbon copies of "Scream." These movies, destined to remind you why you like scary movies, build on what you loved about "Scream" to create something as fresh and exciting as Ghostface's first gnarly outing.