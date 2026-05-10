5 Best Movies Like Mortal Kombat

After needing to take an astounding 24 years to heal from the gaping wound that was "Mortal Kombat Annihilation," 2021's "Mortal Kombat" reboot movie already managed a well-received sequel. All signs point to a future for "Mortal Kombat" films that fans have genuine reason to look forward to, representing a level of brand rebound success that you rarely see in Hollywood. You know a franchise is on solid ground when people are reading lists like this to find other movies like it.

The most obvious movie to recommend to fans of the two most recent "Mortal Kombat" movies is the original 1995 film. After all, it is #1 in our ranking of every live-action video game movie. But we presume that fans of the franchise have already seen that one — and if they haven't, it's a given that they should rectify that. They should also check out the sometimes overlooked "Mortal Kombat Legends" animated film series, especially "Scorpion's Revenge," which we actually put at the top of our "Mortal Kombat" movie ranking.

So for this list, we've decided to come up with five recommendations from completely different franchises, but ones that we feel will appeal to those who enjoy 2021's "Mortal Kombat" and 2026's "Mortal Kombat II."