Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Changes Explained

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has never been afraid to tease the movies he wants to make, sometimes before he's even done a single stitch of tangible work on them. As such, the list of Tarantino films that never happened is a long one, and it unfortunately includes that increasingly unlikely third "Kill Bill" film. However, he did make good on his promise to put "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "Kill Bill: Volume 2" together into the single epic it was originally intended to be.

As sources told Variety in 2003, the former — and now disgraced — Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein was known for wanting movies be as short as possible, a trait that earned him the nickname "Harvey Scissorhands." He wasn't fond of 3+ hour epics, while Tarantino isn't the type of filmmaker to suffer those kinds of studio demands gladly. The compromise they eventually arrived at was that Weinstein would get two "Kill Bill" movies, each at his ideal length, and Tarantino wouldn't have to cut anything he'd already filmed. Plus, Tarantino almost immediately starting talking about re-releasing the two movies as one anyway.

In March 2011, the first public screenings of "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" — Tarantino's name for the recombined "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "Kill Bill: Volume 2" — took place at the historic L.A. theater, New Beverly Cinema. The movie then more or less dropped off the radar for nearly 20 years, until re-emerging in 2025 for its first-ever theatrical run, outside of the theaters Tarantino himself owns. Tarantino explained that he wanted to wait until he fully owned the movie and all rights to the picture before he gave it a broad release. December 2025 will see "The Whole Bloody Affair" hit theaters across the country for the first time. Of course, this being Tarantino, "The Whole Bloody Affair" isn't simply "Volume 1" and "Volume 2" glued together. Various tweaks and additions are part of the package, some more significant than others.