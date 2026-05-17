5 Worst Things Kirk Ever Did On Star Trek, Ranked

In a world of Harry Mudds, Nus Brakas, and various aliens with a "Finders Keepers" mentality, nobody in the "Star Trek" canon enjoys stealing (or, ahem, commandeering) ships more than James T. Kirk. And he first gets his taste for it in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" when he plays the seniority card to commandeer the Enterprise, much to the chagrin of its current captain at the time, William Decker (Stephen Collins).

After spending two years as Chief of Starfleet Operations and landing a more recent promotion to admiral, the dream finish line for most Starfleet command officers, Kirk is clearly chomping at the bit to get back on the newly refitted Enterprise when the V'Ger probe comes along to give him the excuse he's been waiting for. Despite being duly warned by Scotty (James Doohan) that the ship is untested with an "untried captain," Kirk strolls right onto the bridge to let Decker know he's being temporarily demoted for the ship's relaunch.

Whether or not the V'Ger crisis warrants Kirk's involvement, his complete lack of hesitation at taking over command is a major red flag to just how opportunistic Kirk's coup is. The indignant Decker sees right through Kirk's ploy (even if he has no choice but to step aside), reminding Kirk, "You told me how envious you were, and how much you hoped you'd find a way to get a starship command again. Well, it looks like you found a way." The fact that Decker ends up merging with V'Ger and never makes it back to command the Enterprise is just salt in the wound.