You've All Got Star Trek's Captain Kirk Completely Wrong - And We'll Prove It

Science fiction is full of exceptional military commanders, explorers, and thinkers, but only a handful are all three. One such character is James T. Kirk, originally played by William Shatner (whose depiction ranks number one above the rest) – and if there's one sci-fi character with a rep, it's him. Most people think of Kirk as a shirtless lothario and impulsive daredevil — a commander who takes his job seriously but dives into a situation with nothing but winning on his mind. His track record demonstrates his successes, but he's not the man most people think he is. My own military service background shapes how I view Kirk, and through that lens he comes across as far more nuanced than many see him.

Kirk first appeared on television in 1966, when Shatner took on the role after "Star Trek's" first pilot failed. The show quickly formed around its captain, and there's no denying the charisma Shatner brought to the role. "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, relegating Kirk to the background as the franchise continued on television in the 1980s. By then, Kirk's characterization had become overblown, as fans focused on his reputation for cowboy diplomacy over all else.

These days, Kirk is often depicted as a brash hothead whose determination ensures he follows his mantra of not believing in no-win scenarios. There are grains of truth in this view of Kirk, but it's mostly wrong. When you take a step back and look at the history of the character, it becomes clear that he's not the oft-parodied reckless ne'er-do-well commander he's seen as these days, but rather, a studious intellectual who trusts his gut.