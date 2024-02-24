Star Trek: What Is The Kobayashi Maru?

There are no-win scenarios, and then there's the Kobayashi Maru scenario. Making its debut in the "Star Trek" franchise's second big-screen outing, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," the Kobayashi Maru scenario sees Starfleet command-track cadets dropped into a simulation in which the eponymous civilian freighter is stranded in the Klingon neutral zone. While the surface objective is to rescue the ship's passengers, doing so always puts the cadet and their crew in danger. In reality, the true purpose of the test is to observe how the cadet handles being in an impossible situation.

For some, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, but in the case of Captain James T. Kirk, he just needed to win. In 2009's "Star Trek," Chris Pine's Kirk smiles his way through the scenario, leading to his being reprimanded by the test's creator, his eventual ally and friend, Spock (Zachary Quinto), and brought up on disciplinary charges. Although in both timelines, the Starfleet legend modifies the program to ensure a favorable outcome and as such, is the only person to have ever beaten the Kobayashi Maru scenario, William Shatner's Kirk has a very different experience.