5 Netflix Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The MCU Next

The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 was a jam-packed finale full of Earth-shattering developments for the street-level corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of how that episode proved so impactful was that it featured the long-awaited return of Mike Colter's Luke Cage, who is shown reuniting with Jessica Jones. That means three of the four lead superheroes from the Marvel/Netflix show "The Defenders" are back in the MCU. With Finn Jones allegedly coming back in "Born Again" Season 3 as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, the Marvel/Netflix era is officially roaring back to life.

However, anyone who watched the original incarnations of "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones" knows that these programs did not just thrive on their titular leads alone. There were tons of memorable supporting characters scattered throughout all these streaming programs, many of whom have immense fanbases eager to see their return. Now that Luke Cage and Danny Rand are part of the MCU's future, what other Marvel/Netflix characters could come back next? There's five of these individuals that seem especially perfect for a major MCU comeback.

Some of these five are so deeply connected to major MCU characters like Matt Murdock that it would be inconceivable for them not to return. Others were just so entertaining in their Marvel/Netflix exploits that it'd be shameful not to see them again. Whatever the reason, these five Marvel/Netflix characters seem ideal for a comeback in near-future MCU adventures.