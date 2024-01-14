Marvel Rumor May Confirm The First MCU Iron Fist's Identity (It's Not Danny Rand)

If Danny Rand (Finn Jones) has any fans left at Marvel Studios, they're probably not in a position of power. The titular hero of "Iron Fist," the lowest-rated installment in Netflix's Defenders Saga, might officially appear in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if rumors are to be believed, neither Rand nor Jones will be behind the mask.

According to a paywalled Instagram post from Hollywood scooper CanWeGetSomeToast?, who claimed in late 2023 that Iron Fist would return in an unexpected Marvel Studios project in the form of the upcoming Disney+ series "Eyes of Wakanda," the superhero's mantle will likely be worn by a new character, a woman named Janora, who will work with a Wakandan woman named Basha. Although a character with the same name briefly appears on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," there is no official connection between her and the African nation.

If Marvel introduces Janora as the new Iron Fist on "Eyes of Wakanda," then she would be the second MCU original superhero to make her debut in animation, the first being Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) in "What If...?" Season 2. Unlike Kahhori, though, Janora would be replacing multiple heroes ... and the actors who played them.