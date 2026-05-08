How The Mortal Kombat Movie Cast Should Really Look

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"

"Mortal Kombat 2" brings back the majority of characters from the 2021 movie while introducing a whole host of new kombatants. But how accurate are their designs compared to the iconic fighting video game series? Watch Looper's video above to find out how the characters in "Mortal Kombat 2" should really look.

The latest "Mortal Kombat" movie is jam-packed with characters. From returnees like Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Kano (Josh Lawson), and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) to new arrivals like Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), the film is bursting at the seams with martial arts masters and mysterious figures who clash against each other.

Viewers have been particularly impressed with the way the sequel portrays Shao Kahn the Konqueror, former Emperor of Outworld and the main antagonist of the "Mortal Kombat" series. Kahn is played by 320 pound, 6'8” British actor Martyn Ford, whose frame is perfect for the iconic villain. In terms of the character's design, fans are over the moon. As one Redditor said: "No notes. That's Shao Kahn. They nailed it."