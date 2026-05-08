How The Mortal Kombat Movie Cast Should Really Look
Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"
"Mortal Kombat 2" brings back the majority of characters from the 2021 movie while introducing a whole host of new kombatants. But how accurate are their designs compared to the iconic fighting video game series? Watch Looper's video above to find out how the characters in "Mortal Kombat 2" should really look.
The latest "Mortal Kombat" movie is jam-packed with characters. From returnees like Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Kano (Josh Lawson), and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) to new arrivals like Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), the film is bursting at the seams with martial arts masters and mysterious figures who clash against each other.
Viewers have been particularly impressed with the way the sequel portrays Shao Kahn the Konqueror, former Emperor of Outworld and the main antagonist of the "Mortal Kombat" series. Kahn is played by 320 pound, 6'8” British actor Martyn Ford, whose frame is perfect for the iconic villain. In terms of the character's design, fans are over the moon. As one Redditor said: "No notes. That's Shao Kahn. They nailed it."
The Mortal Kombat video games have some iconic character designs
Bloodiness and impressive choreography are just a few of the ingredients of a good "Mortal Kombat" movie. While the best fights in "Mortal Kombat 2" definitely capture that part, being accurate to the source material on all fronts is increasingly important in this era of TV and movie adaptations of video games. "Mortal Kombat 2" (which sets up another "Mortal Kombat" sequel) comes from a franchise with lots of established visual elements, especially when it comes to its sizable roster of beloved (and less beloved) characters.
It was essential that the filmmakers get the looks of the characters right, especially after fans of the franchise were unhappy with some elements of the first movie. Of course, the appearances of "Mortal Kombat" characters vary from game to game, so it's impossible to capture every little detail about them in a single film. However, there's a baseline resemblance to the games that fans expect from the film's characters, and Looper's video above will let you know just how well the movie accomplishes this particular design task.