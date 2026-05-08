How Mortal Kombat 2 Sets Up Another Sequel

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II"

A word to the wise: Make sure you've watched our "Mortal Kombat II" recap before heading in, because the movie spends a lot of time lore-dumping and sneakily setting up its own sequel. Its ending makes clear that the budding film series doesn't intend to end here, as the surviving protagonists set out to retrieve fallen friends — something Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) also promises to Kung Lao (Max Huang) earlier. But what sort of sequel is being teased, and where are our heroes headed in the third "Mortal Kombat" movie, which is already in the works?

Arguably the biggest clue is the immortality-granting Amulet of Shinnok, which Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) uses as a cheat code. Shinnok is a fallen Elder God with connections to the Netherrealm, which plays a large role in "Mortal Kombat II." He debuted in "Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero" and returned in the 1997 mainline game "Mortal Kombat 4" as the follow-up Big Bad to Shao Kahn.

Apart from Shinnok, there's another big villain tease. The mission to bring back fallen comrades — presumably revenants like Kung Lao and Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen) — suggests that the revenant-creating necromancer Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) will step up. A major antagonist in the games, casting two-time Charles Manson actor Herriman in the role indicates we might see a different Quan Chi than the sycophant type he's playing in "Mortal Kombat II."