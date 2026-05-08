Mortal Kombat 2's Funniest Character Is Not Who You Think

Baraka looks like a monster, and in the "Mortal Kombat" games, he's effectively just that — an evil boogeyman who fights for the bad guys, and is out to cut you with his forearm blades and eat you up. There was always more to the character, though. He's a proud leader among his people, and generally dedicated to doing what's best for Tarkatans.

All of these traits make their way into "Mortal Kombat 2," but the true curveball is an added element of almost childlike goofiness, which Baraka unexpectedly reveals after Johnny Cage manages to beat him in a duel. From the moment that he gleefully declares the fight the best he's ever had, Baraka becomes a reliable source of levity who hangs on Johnny's every word and helps the Earthrealm warriors as much as he can. He's still a violent cannibal monster, sure — but he's now our violent cannibal monster.

All in all, the "Mortal Kombat 2" Baraka is fleshed out as a chaotic, good "proud warrior guy" type whose loud, fight-happy personality bears some resemblance to Dave Bautista's Drax from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Mortal Kombat 2" might not have a post-credits scene, but it certainly captures the amusing brute archetype that the MCU is so fond of.