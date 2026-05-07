Does Mortal Kombat 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

If you're an avid reader of movie news, you'll know that the "Mortal Kombat" movie franchise doesn't end with this sequel: a third movie has already been announced, with screenwriter Jeremy Slater currently hard at work on the script. So, with a return all but confirmed, you'll likely be waiting impatiently in your seat after the credits start rolling, waiting for a post-credits tease about which characters from the games are going to be brought to live action next time around.

Well, we're here to tell you that you can stand up, stretch your legs, and head to the bathroom, as there is no post-credits scene at the end of the very long credits sequence. We put our bladder on the line to verify this for you, so unless you want to soak up some more of Benjamin Wallfisch's score or tip your hat to the army of visual effects supervisors, grips, and best boys involved with the production, staying in your seat isn't essential here.

This is keeping in line with the first movie, which similarly didn't feature a post-credits scene: its big tease happened just before the credits rolled, with Johnny Cage's arrival in the franchise hinted at just before the theater lights went back up. We won't spoil the finale now, but the open-ended climax leaves enough room to speculate what a third movie could feature — there are no more clues beyond that about what will happen in the next installment.