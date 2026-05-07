Does Mortal Kombat 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene?
If you're an avid reader of movie news, you'll know that the "Mortal Kombat" movie franchise doesn't end with this sequel: a third movie has already been announced, with screenwriter Jeremy Slater currently hard at work on the script. So, with a return all but confirmed, you'll likely be waiting impatiently in your seat after the credits start rolling, waiting for a post-credits tease about which characters from the games are going to be brought to live action next time around.
Well, we're here to tell you that you can stand up, stretch your legs, and head to the bathroom, as there is no post-credits scene at the end of the very long credits sequence. We put our bladder on the line to verify this for you, so unless you want to soak up some more of Benjamin Wallfisch's score or tip your hat to the army of visual effects supervisors, grips, and best boys involved with the production, staying in your seat isn't essential here.
This is keeping in line with the first movie, which similarly didn't feature a post-credits scene: its big tease happened just before the credits rolled, with Johnny Cage's arrival in the franchise hinted at just before the theater lights went back up. We won't spoil the finale now, but the open-ended climax leaves enough room to speculate what a third movie could feature — there are no more clues beyond that about what will happen in the next installment.
Mortal Kombat III is already in the works
In October 2025, it was announced that screenwriter Jeremy Slater had been hired by Warner Bros to return to the franchise and script a third movie, following glowing test screening reactions for his sequel, as well as record-breaking views for the red-band trailer. It's not officially confirmed which cast members will be back for more (it's previously been reported several cast members signed four-movie deals, so assume all the leads will be back, unless they've found some great lawyers), but the script is still in its early stages.
Slater told Under the Radar magazine that while he was enjoying re-immersing himself in the weird and wonderful world of "Mortal Kombat," the plan for part three was still far from completion — he never planned the sequel to set up a third movie, seeing it as a "self-contained story" that could effectively close the franchise if it needed to. In that same interview, he also teased that any plans he's working on could go out of the window, as what he's working on could "probably change based on the reaction to part two." So as you walk out of the theater, make sure to let him know on social media what you want to see next. The direction of the franchise could be in the hands of the fans.
No release date has been announced for a third movie either, but we hope it will arrive a lot sooner than the five year wait between the first and second movies. Since "Mortal Kombat II" was originally scheduled for October 2025 then pushed to May 2026, we grew impatient waiting for it to show up. Surely they won't punish us again ...