Mortal Kombat 2: Everything You Need To Know About Johnny Cage

While people point to Scorpion and Sub-Zero as the faces of "Mortal Kombat," let's not forget who's the real MVP of the franchise: Johnny Cage. The martial arts actor — who starred in fictional hits like "Dragon Fist," "Ninja Mime," "Ninja Priest," "Rebel Without a Cage," and "Uncaged Fury" — is one of the main protectors of Earthrealm, ensuring that Shang Tsung, Shao Kahn, Shinnok, and all those other cheaters in "Mortal Kombat" don't enslave the human race. For a tournament that's supposed to decide the fate of the world, there's a lot of shenanigans that take place on a regular basis!

While Cage has never needed the extra spotlight, since his star shines brighter than Liu Kang's fireball, he's received an additional boost in his pop culture standing thanks to "The Boys" actor Karl Urban playing him in "Mortal Kombat 2." In fact, Urban told Entertainment Weekly that it's his "most challenging role," and why shouldn't it be? Forget Stallone, Schwarzenegger, and Van Damme — Urban portrays the real icon of action cinema, and only the very best will do for the flawless one.

Cage deserves his own in-depth profile, so that fans (and haters) can find out more about who he really is and what's about to follow. While he's no stranger to hearing, "Lights, camera, action," it's best to quote the great man himself and say, "Let's dance!"