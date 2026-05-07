The Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Egg Only Hardcore Fans Will Notice

Andy grimaces at the sight of those two familiarly-shaded belts at the start of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," but she quickly moves on, barely losing a step. However, she eventually embraces her past by wearing a version of her cerulean sweater from the first film. Hardcore fans (and those who have watched Looper's essential recap of "The Devil Wears Prada") will recall the cold verbal jab that Miranda makes regarding Andy's "lumpy" sweater as she mocks her nonchalant view of the fashion business. Andy owns this past stumble toward the end of the sequel as she stands at Runway in a sleeveless version of that very sweater.

Director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly that the sweater is a duplicate of the one seen in the first film. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the sleeveless sweater appears to be the result of a do-it-yourself project because of the choppy design of the arm holes, and that observation is correct. "Annie [Hathaway] scared us to death in the fitting room," costume designer Molly Rogers told USA Today. "She just took a pair of scissors and whack, whack, whack — she just chopped the sleeves off of it."

Rogers said that including the sweater in the film's ending helps create a full circle moment. Hathaway's modifications make this even more of a full circle moment as it symbolizes the fact that Andy is owning her past while making her own path in a world that once tried to change her. It's one of the best moments in the sequel, which is a little lifeless in places but shows a few flashes of brilliance — check out Looper's full review of "The Devil Wears Prada 2."