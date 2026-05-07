The Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Egg Only Hardcore Fans Will Notice
Contains spoilers for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" blew everyone away at the box office, giving fans of the first film a fresh installment that celebrates where these beloved characters have been and where they're going. This celebration of the original film can be found in the many Easter eggs that are tucked into a story that focuses on Andy Sachs' (Anne Hathaway) return to Runway as Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) tries to hold onto her career amid scandal and an ever-changing media landscape. While some nods to the original film can be spotted in scenes that move at a glacial pace, there's one Easter egg that comes and goes as fast as a camera flash.
At the beginning of the film, Andy struts through Central Park as a street vendor quickly shows a customer two belts. Hardcore fans of "The Devil Wears Prada" will no doubt notice that the belts are very similar to the ones that Miranda is shown during a crucial magazine decision that causes Andy to giggle and face Miranda's wrath. Director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly, "That was something that came up as we were trying to conceive of the opening, just a little wink." This little wink foreshadows an even bigger Easter egg linked to this iconic scene.
The cerulean Easter egg that returns with a twist
Andy grimaces at the sight of those two familiarly-shaded belts at the start of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," but she quickly moves on, barely losing a step. However, she eventually embraces her past by wearing a version of her cerulean sweater from the first film. Hardcore fans (and those who have watched Looper's essential recap of "The Devil Wears Prada") will recall the cold verbal jab that Miranda makes regarding Andy's "lumpy" sweater as she mocks her nonchalant view of the fashion business. Andy owns this past stumble toward the end of the sequel as she stands at Runway in a sleeveless version of that very sweater.
Director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly that the sweater is a duplicate of the one seen in the first film. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the sleeveless sweater appears to be the result of a do-it-yourself project because of the choppy design of the arm holes, and that observation is correct. "Annie [Hathaway] scared us to death in the fitting room," costume designer Molly Rogers told USA Today. "She just took a pair of scissors and whack, whack, whack — she just chopped the sleeves off of it."
Rogers said that including the sweater in the film's ending helps create a full circle moment. Hathaway's modifications make this even more of a full circle moment as it symbolizes the fact that Andy is owning her past while making her own path in a world that once tried to change her. It's one of the best moments in the sequel, which is a little lifeless in places but shows a few flashes of brilliance — check out Looper's full review of "The Devil Wears Prada 2."