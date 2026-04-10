The Only Recap You Need Before The Devil Wears Prada 2
Snap those fingers, bellow for Emily, and roll out the red carpet for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Can't remember the events that happened in the original 2006 movie? Don't worry, just check out the video above for a thorough recap.
Unsurprisingly, the original flick remains one of Meryl Streep's best movies. The good news is she's back as Miranda Priestly, as well as Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt as Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton respectively. Our fashion-conscious favorites re-emerge for more laughs and passive-aggressive jibes in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." They aren't alone, though, as the cast list expands to include new faces, such as Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, and Lady Gaga.
It isn't only the original acting team returning to the fray, as screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel also make a comeback for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." It might have taken 20 years for the sequel to materialize (and Anne Hathaway herself once doubted it would happen), but at least everybody waited to include all the people responsible for the first film's success here.
There's one significant character who will not return in The Devil Wears Prada 2
In "The Devil Wears Prada," Adrian Grenier plays Nate Cooper, Andy's boyfriend. During the film, the pair break up — partially due to Andy's demanding job working for Miranda Priestly and Nate's lack of support for Andy. Toward the end of "The Devil Wears Prada," they meet up again and agree to stay in touch. Needless to say, fans have strong opinions about Nate, with some labeling him a terrible boyfriend.
As it turns out, Grenier doesn't return as Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." According to the actor, he wasn't asked to reprise the part at all. "Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn't get the call to be in the sequel," he told Page Six. "But I also understand there was some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it."
Meanwhile, fans can rest assured that Stanley Tucci is back and rocking his power suits alongside our ever-fashionable trio of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. Make sure to check out Looper's video above to watch the only recap you need before "The Devil Wears Prada 2."