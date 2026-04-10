The Only Recap You Need Before The Devil Wears Prada 2

Snap those fingers, bellow for Emily, and roll out the red carpet for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Can't remember the events that happened in the original 2006 movie? Don't worry, just check out the video above for a thorough recap.

Unsurprisingly, the original flick remains one of Meryl Streep's best movies. The good news is she's back as Miranda Priestly, as well as Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt as Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton respectively. Our fashion-conscious favorites re-emerge for more laughs and passive-aggressive jibes in "The Devil Wears Prada 2." They aren't alone, though, as the cast list expands to include new faces, such as Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, and Lady Gaga.

It isn't only the original acting team returning to the fray, as screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel also make a comeback for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." It might have taken 20 years for the sequel to materialize (and Anne Hathaway herself once doubted it would happen), but at least everybody waited to include all the people responsible for the first film's success here.