NCIS: Origins Season 2 Solved A Longstanding NCIS Timeline Mystery

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 18 — "Hollywood Ending"

The Camp Pendleton office is nearly shuttered in the Season 2 finale of "NCIS: Origins" – a fate the team manages to avoid thanks to Vera (Diany Rodriguez), who consults with her colleagues to make the office seem viable. Before the end of the episode, the NIS has been renamed to the NCIS thanks to their pitch — and an unseen and newly appointed director named Tom Morrow believes that the team is ready, willing and able to stomp out crime. Camp Pendelton's NCIS office will remain open, with Morrow presumably set to show up in the already-greenlit third season of the drama.

Morrow's apointment actually solves a long-term mystery that's lingered over "NCIS" history. Before this episode, it had never been clarified how long he'd served as director of the division before fans meet him during Season 1, or even if he was the first person to head the team. "Hollywood Ending" confirms he's the inaugural person in charge of Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) team, putting his first day in 1992 and firmly establishing a timeline.

We know he'll leave in 2005, when Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly) will take over. After Jenny dies three years later, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) becomes the longest-serving director in "NCIS" history. He'll stay in the position for nearly two decades — from 2008 until his 2026 murder.