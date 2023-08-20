NCIS: Director Shepard's Death Hides An Easter Egg Only Some Fans Caught

It's safe to assume that most people probably have mixed feelings after so many years about the song "867-5309/Jenny,” and when it comes to Lauren Holly's run on "NCIS" as Director Jennifer Shepard, that also seems to be the case.

After Shepard's death, certain users on Reddit posted how glad they were that she was no longer part of the series, like u/whenindoubt10, who wrote, "Her whole character and backstory was ridiculous. I was very happy to move on," and u/ptazdba admitted to everyone that, "She never made much sense to me and always seemed to be on some kind of vendetta."

While it's clear several individuals have made it known they don't miss the persona, the character does have some supporters that believe Shepherd's exit came too soon, like u/NCIS-Potter, who wrote, "I also wish Lauren Holly would have stayed longer because that cast together was amazing. Her character could have added great elements to those next few seasons." There were even those out there that didn't care for the "NCIS" personality but still would have liked to have seen her make an appearance here and there in subsequent episodes, including u/EBJ1990, who posted, "I didn't mind her, I wish she was still alive so she can pop in and out."

There is no denying the loss of Shepard on the CBS procedural series garnered a mixed reaction, but fortunately, those who enjoy the director's work can relive all of the episodes featuring Lauren Holly over and over again ... while probably keeping an eye out for any "NCIS" Easter eggs along the way.