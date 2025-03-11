All Of Gibbs' Rules On NCIS, Explained
"NCIS" has been delighting TV viewers for over two decades. The show began all the way back in 2003, and though many "NCIS" actors have left the series, the fans don't miss any of them quite as much as Mark Harmon. Viewers met Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first episode of "NCIS," and he held the team together through twenty years of cases. Harmon has had some great TV and movie roles outside of "NCIS," but for many people, he'll always be Gibbs first.
Throughout his time on the show, Gibbs shared the rules he developed during his many years in law enforcement. Sometimes Gibbs was trying to get a new recruit up to speed, and other times he was simply sharing a bit of a life lesson. Either way, his list of rules is emblematic of the entire series, and it's helped many a NCIS agent get through a difficult case.
Gibbs may no longer be a regular character on "NCIS" and its many spin-offs, but his list of rules lives on. They're all worth remembering, but don't worry if you've forgotten a rule or two over the years: Here's a full recap on the wisdom that Gibbs imparted to his team and "NCIS" fans everywhere.
First things first
The list of Gibbs' rules became a recurring motif on "NCIS" in the very first episode. The premiere gave us rules one, two, and three, but if you look at the list below you'll notice there's a problem with the numbering. In the Season 4 episode "Blowback," Gibbs gave a shout out to a different Rule #1 that he said preceded all other rules: Never screw over your partner. Sometimes Gibbs has multiple rules for a single entry, and other times he seemingly skips numbers entirely.
- Rule #1: Never let suspects sit together.
- Other Rule #1: Never screw over your partner.
- Rule #2: Always wear gloves at a crime scene.
- Rule #3: Never believe what you are told. Double-check.
- Other Rule #3: Never be unreachable.
- Rule #4: Best way to keep a secret: Keep it to yourself. Second best: Tell one other person — if you must. There is no third best.
- Rule #5: You don't waste good.
- Rule #6: Never say you're sorry.
- Rule #7: Always be specific when you lie.
- Rule #8: Never take anything for granted.
- Rule #9: Never go anywhere without a knife.
- Rule #10: Never get involved personally in a case.
- Rule #11: When the job is done, walk away.
Where did the rules come from?
Gibbs' co-workers often wonder where his rules come from, and for a long time "NCIS" viewers had the same question. They finally got an answer in the Season 6 episode "Heartland." A flashback shows us how Gibbs met his first wife, Shannon, and we learn that in their very first conversation, she told him she has a set of rules she lives by. That inspired Gibbs to start making his own rules, giving the entire list a bit of a romantic vibe.
- Rule #12: Never date a co-worker.
- Rule #13: Never involve lawyers.
- Rule #14: Bend the line, don't break it.
- Rule #15: Always work as a team.
- Rule #16: If someone thinks he has the upper hand, break it.
- Rule #18: It's better to seek forgiveness than ask permission.
- Rule #20: Always look under.
- Rule #22: Never, ever bother Gibbs in interrogation.
- Rule #23: Never mess with a Marine's coffee if you want to live.
- Rule #27: Two ways to follow someone. First way, they never notice you. Second way, they only notice you.
- Rule #28: When you need help, ask.
- Rule #35: Always watch the watchers.
NCIS is keeping some of the rules secret
As "NCIS" continued, Gibbs kept adding to his list of rules. We know that he has nearly 100 of them, but unfortunately, even the most hardcore fan isn't going to be able to tell you all of them. Gibbs presented his rules as occasions demanded, not chronologically, and there are plenty of rules that we never got to see Gibbs quote on screen. Of course, with so many missing entries, we can only hope that Gibbs makes a few more appearances on some version of "NCIS" to fill in the gaps.
- Rule #36: If it feels like you're being played, you probably are.
- Rule #38: Your case, you're lead.
- Rule #39: There is no such thing as a coincidence.
- Rule #40: If it seems like someone's out to get you, they are.
- Rule #42: Never accept an apology from somebody who just sucker punched you.
- Rule #44: First things first, hide the women and children.
- Rule #45: Left a mess I gotta clean up.
- Rule #51: Sometimes you're wrong.
- Rule #62: Always give people space when they get off an elevator.
- Rule #69: Never trust a woman who doesn't trust her man.
- Rule #91: When you decide to walk away, never look back.