All Of Gibbs' Rules On NCIS, Explained

"NCIS" has been delighting TV viewers for over two decades. The show began all the way back in 2003, and though many "NCIS" actors have left the series, the fans don't miss any of them quite as much as Mark Harmon. Viewers met Harmon's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first episode of "NCIS," and he held the team together through twenty years of cases. Harmon has had some great TV and movie roles outside of "NCIS," but for many people, he'll always be Gibbs first.

Throughout his time on the show, Gibbs shared the rules he developed during his many years in law enforcement. Sometimes Gibbs was trying to get a new recruit up to speed, and other times he was simply sharing a bit of a life lesson. Either way, his list of rules is emblematic of the entire series, and it's helped many a NCIS agent get through a difficult case.

Gibbs may no longer be a regular character on "NCIS" and its many spin-offs, but his list of rules lives on. They're all worth remembering, but don't worry if you've forgotten a rule or two over the years: Here's a full recap on the wisdom that Gibbs imparted to his team and "NCIS" fans everywhere.