Mortal Kombat 2 Fixes The Games' Most Unfilmable Aspect In A Clever Way

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II"

"Mortal Kombat II" probably won't join the ranks of best fighting movies of all time, but it definitely does a lot of things right when adapting a popular fighting game. Of course, if "Mortal Kombat" wants to become a long-running film franchise, something that "Mortal Kombat II" readily teases, the movies needed to overcome a nasty built-in problem. Unlike the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies, "Mortal Kombat" properties are in the habit of killing a bunch of characters. As Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) tells Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) in "Mortal Kombat II," there's a reason it's called Mortal Kombat, after all.

Fortunately, the sequel cleverly addresses this potential problem with not just one, but two solutions that allow for deadly fights that don't kill anyone off for good. First, it gives Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) the Amulet of Shinnok and renders him immortal, so everyone can deal seemingly fatal injuries before he inevitably shrugs it off and wins the fight. Perhaps even more importantly, the movie introduces Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), a powerful necromancer who's able to resurrect characters as either servile revenants or simply themselves. This way, even characters who have taken the franchise's signature Fatalities can now return.