5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Shows That Deserved Better Reviews

"Dollhouse" is a wild ride of a sci-fi series from Joss Whedon, creator of cult classics "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Firefly." While "Dollhouse" never generated the same fervor among fans, wrapped up in the show's episodic procedural format is a complex and nuanced examination of identity and performance — an examination that resonates even more in the age of social media and influencer culture.

The central "Dollhouse" in the story is a secretive underground organization operating with high-level neurological tech capable of erasing, downloading, rewriting, and editing a person's memories and central personality traits like code on a hard drive. Using this technology, the organization runs several houses, out of which they hire out "dolls" — that is, individuals whose minds have been completely wiped — to mostly Epstein-class types who use them for everything from bespoke romantic partners to espionage.

The "Dollhouse" cast is packed with genre faves like Harry Lennix, Eliza Dushku, Tahmoh Penikett, Dichen Lachman, Keith Carradine, Summer Glau, Mark Sheppard, Felicia Day, and Alan Tudyk. Although it currently maintains a 72% Tomatometer ranking, many critics struggled with the concept of rebooting the main character with each episode. But watch closely, and you'll see a powerful story unfold — one that resonates well today in an era where it's all too easy to reprogram one's own identity just a little more with each social media post.