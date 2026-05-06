28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Box Office Failure Gets Reaction From Director

Despite a trilogy set within the world of "28 Days Later" being proposed, it seems like those plans might end before they begin. The follow-up — "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" — came out less than a year after its predecessor, "28 Years Later." Sadly, it may have been too much too soon, as "Bone Temple" bombed at the box office. Now, director Nia DaCosta is speaking about the disappointment while maintaining a positive perspective.

"28 Years Later" made $151 million at the global box office while "Bone Temple" came in at a far more meager $58 million. It's a mighty drop that came as a shock to DaCosta, who told Empire Magazine, "It's so funny, because literally every barometer we use in the industry to determine whether or not a movie is good, and people like it and want to see it, was through the roof, and yet our box office wasn't there."

The reported budget for "Bone Temple" was $63 million, so this is nothing short of a catastrophic flop. Thankfully, reviews were largely positive, with Looper's review of "Bone Temple" calling it an "exhilarating sequel." Ultimately, DaCosta takes solace in the fact she did her best: "I made a great film, and I'm really proud of it, and people liked it."