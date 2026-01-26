Why 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Bombed At The Box Office

The entire "28 Days Later" universe timeline recently expanded to include an excitingly distinctive take in this franchise. "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is a spectacularly engaging creation with real artistic moxie from writer Alex Garland and director Nia DaCosta. Rather than just rehashing the vibes of prior entries, this "28 Days Later" sequel alternated between the contemplative and grisly. The necessity of human connection in the face of tragedy, as well as the horrific turmoil people will inflict on others while navigating their own trauma, were the core themes of this weighty and compelling title. Unlike anything else in this franchise, "The Bone Temple" seemed to be a remarkable accomplishment.

Alas, audiences didn't come out in droves to witness DaCosta's latest filmmaking triumph (following her directorial efforts "Little Woods" and "Hedda"). Instead, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" only opened to $12.52 million, a disastrous number that came in roughly 60% behind the $30 million bow of "28 Years Later" from seven months earlier. Opening beneath "The Bye Bye Man" in the pantheon of January horror movies, it's well worth asking what went awry here. There are countless reasons "The Bone Temple" flopped at the box office, including its release date, "The Bone Temple's" bleak tone, and zombie films having a troubled box office track record.

The tremendous factors leading to this financial outcome don't erase "The Bone Temple's" many artistic accomplishments. They just reflect some of the realities of launching weighty theatrical movies in 2026.