Starfleet Academy Episode 5 Brings Back A Major Star Trek Character After 26 Years

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Season 1, Episode 5

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" honors those who have boldly gone where no one has gone before, and it uses that history to help shape current cadets. This is especially true of Sam (an acronym for Series Acclimation Mil), played by Kerrice Brooks. Sam is a holographic Starfleet cadet who is also an emissary for her home planet, Kasq. In Season 1, Episode 5, her makers task her with attending a class about confronting the unexplainable, and that task leads to the return of a character we haven't seen in 26 years.

As Sam struggles with her identity as an emissary, she starts learning about the life of Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), a decorated Starfleet captain and the Emissary of the Prophets of Bajor. His life is well-documented in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but there are plenty of questions that surround who he was and what exactly happened to him after a confrontation with a Pah-wraith at the Fire Caves in the series finale.

Sam's search for answers leads her to Benjamin's son, Jake Sisko, who is still played by Cirroc Lofton all these years later. He appears as she opens a book he authored, which allows this episode's plot to weave in Jake's narrative with Benjamin's. Their father-son relationship is one of the strongest ever seen in the "Star Trek" franchise, and Jake's appearance in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" offers viewers some closure.