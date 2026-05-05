The Odyssey Trailer Showcases Christopher Nolan's Massive New Movie With Matt Damon
Christopher Nolan has long since established himself as a director whose every move is worth observing, and his position as one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers was reaffirmed when 2023's "Oppenheimer" swept the Oscars with its seven wins, including best picture and best director. Interestingly, the Brit decided to follow this up by tackling "The Odyssey," an adaptation of Homer's epic poem of the same name. As tends to be the case with Nolan's projects, the movie features an all-star cast, with the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron all involved.
The first trailer for "The Odyssey" showed that while we can probably expect to see plenty of things that happen in every Nolan movie, the director fully intends to embrace the fantastical elements in the tale of Odysseus (Damon), the hero king of Ithaca who has to take a really long way home after the Trojan war. Now, a new trailer for the upcoming fantasy action epic is here, and it offers a new look at one of the films most likely to blow you away in 2026.
The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's first epic fantasy film
With a well-known legend serving as the backbone of the plot, "The Odyssey" is unlikely to be one of the most confusing Christopher Nolan movies. What it will be, however, is the director's first foray into the realm of the truly fantastic. Almost all of Nolan's films so far rely on either well-documented historical events ("Dunkirk," "Oppenheimer"), science fiction ("Interstellar," "Tenet," "Inception,"), well-established superhero stories (the "Dark Knight" trilogy), or gritty contemporary tales of lost souls ("Following," "Memento," "Insomnia").
The closest thing to pure fantasy on Nolan's résumé so far is the dueling magicians movie "The Prestige," and even that veers far closer to period mystery drama than the sort of epic fantasy "The Odyssey" is going for. Fans will get a chance to see how Nolan will mesh this classic story from Greek mythology with his filmmaking sensibilities when "The Odyssey" premieres on July 17, 2026.