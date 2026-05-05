The Odyssey Trailer Showcases Christopher Nolan's Massive New Movie With Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan has long since established himself as a director whose every move is worth observing, and his position as one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers was reaffirmed when 2023's "Oppenheimer" swept the Oscars with its seven wins, including best picture and best director. Interestingly, the Brit decided to follow this up by tackling "The Odyssey," an adaptation of Homer's epic poem of the same name. As tends to be the case with Nolan's projects, the movie features an all-star cast, with the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron all involved.

The first trailer for "The Odyssey" showed that while we can probably expect to see plenty of things that happen in every Nolan movie, the director fully intends to embrace the fantastical elements in the tale of Odysseus (Damon), the hero king of Ithaca who has to take a really long way home after the Trojan war. Now, a new trailer for the upcoming fantasy action epic is here, and it offers a new look at one of the films most likely to blow you away in 2026.