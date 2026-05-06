The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Gives Dramatic Updates To Three Characters' Power Levels
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 6 — "Though the Heavens Fall"
As the bold and occasionally brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 nears its end, it seems intent on shuffling its characters' power rankings just to mix things up a bit. "Though the Heavens Fall" finally introduces Bombsight (Mason Dye), the immortal V-One powered supe who's set to become a major character in the upcoming "The Boys" spinoff "Vought Rising." In addition, we get our first real look at the practical combat application of Oh Father's (Daveed Diggs) powers, and we even find out what happens when perennial bottom-feeder The Deep (Chace Crawford) finally reaches his limit.
"Though the Heavens Fall" puts all three characters up against other supes with established feats and makes a point of showing that they're all surprisingly formidable. Let's take a look at precisely what The Deep, Oh Father, and Bombsight do here, and how their performance in this episode might have an impact on the grand scheme of things in "The Boys" Season 5.
The Deep finally reaches his breaking point
The Deep will always do whatever it takes to be a relevant part of the Seven, because he's learned the hard way how little he matters when he's not. "The Boys" Season 5 sees him more desperate than ever to catch every available crumb from Homelander's (Antony Starr) table. To this end, The Deep pulls triple duty as a manosphere influencer, a Vought mouthpiece, and an opportunistic task force leader.
In "Though the Heavens Fall," The Deep's animosity with Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) culminates in a deadly fashion. After Noir sabotages the Vought oil pipeline that The Deep was forced to advertise and causes massive destruction among sea creatures, The Deep snaps. He attacks Noir and manages to strangle and stab the larger supe, ultimately killing him.
Though The Deep has the advantage of attacking Noir from behind, overcoming him is still mighty impressive. Up to now, both versions of Noir have been coded as fearsome powerhouses. Meanwhile, The Deep tends to be at the bottom of the Seven litter, regardless of what he thinks of himself. As such, this turn of events is not only surprising, it could actually mean that The Deep is more powerful than we thought.
Oh Father and Bombsight both showcase surprising might
Perhaps even more surprising than The Deep's actions is the ease with which Daveed Diggs' Oh Father dominates his incredibly one-sided fight with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). She can't get a single blow in or even use her light-themed powers, as Oh Father's sonic screams easily take her down every time she tries something. Annie only survives the encounter thanks to fast thinking from Hughie (Jack Quaid). This is noteworthy because Starlight has feats to spare, having fought Black Noir II and even temporarily blinded Homelander. As such, despite his flamboyant preacher antics, Oh Father is clearly far less of a pushover than he might appear.
Finally, the much-teased Bombsight makes an appearance and immediately proves himself stronger than implied top tier supe Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Even without taking his ominously booming flight into account, Bombsight's strength and sturdiness overwhelm Butcher's tentacles, and he knocks the Boys' leader out by throwing him at a wall. While Bombsight does eventually lose an intense fight with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), their powers seem evenly matched, and Soldier Boy simply happens to be the better fighter.
Before Season 5, it seemed pretty clear who the strongest characters on "The Boys" are — but things are clearly in flux. We've already found out how powerful Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) is compared to Homelander (not very), and the power reveals in "Though the Heavens Fall" have shuffled the deck even further.
"The Boys" Season 5 is streaming on Prime Video.