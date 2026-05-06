The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Gives Dramatic Updates To Three Characters' Power Levels

The Deep will always do whatever it takes to be a relevant part of the Seven, because he's learned the hard way how little he matters when he's not. "The Boys" Season 5 sees him more desperate than ever to catch every available crumb from Homelander's (Antony Starr) table. To this end, The Deep pulls triple duty as a manosphere influencer, a Vought mouthpiece, and an opportunistic task force leader.

In "Though the Heavens Fall," The Deep's animosity with Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) culminates in a deadly fashion. After Noir sabotages the Vought oil pipeline that The Deep was forced to advertise and causes massive destruction among sea creatures, The Deep snaps. He attacks Noir and manages to strangle and stab the larger supe, ultimately killing him.

Though The Deep has the advantage of attacking Noir from behind, overcoming him is still mighty impressive. Up to now, both versions of Noir have been coded as fearsome powerhouses. Meanwhile, The Deep tends to be at the bottom of the Seven litter, regardless of what he thinks of himself. As such, this turn of events is not only surprising, it could actually mean that The Deep is more powerful than we thought.