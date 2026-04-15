The Boys Season 5 Finally Reveals How Powerful Ryan Butcher Is

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 – "Every One of You Sons of B******"

Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) is the son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and has the same powers, positioning him as someone who might have a shot at beating Homelander for quite some time now. It hasn't exactly hurt the young man's reputation that he has already performed feats against powerful supes — most notably, the way he easily eye-lasered Stormfront (Aya Cash) into oblivion in the ending of "The Boys" Season 2. In other words, there's a reason Ryan landed high on Looper's ranking of strongest "The Boys" characters.

However, "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 — titled "Every One of You Sons of B******" — shows what Ryan's powers can actually do when he finally decides to take the fight to Homelander. Let's just say that it's not a close one: After allowing Ryan to attack him numerous times while trying to humor him, Homelander finally reaches his breaking point and promptly beats the youngster unconscious without even raising a sweat.

This is all the more noteworthy because of the monstrous treatment the episode gives Ryan early on. He gets off to a strong start, utterly dismantling a Russian special ops team with barely any effort. Later, he flies from Russia to the U.S. in mere moments. Yet, none of this is enough to even an inconvenience to Homelander, who doesn't even bother to use his signature eye lasers.