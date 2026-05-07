5 Best Shows To Watch On A 4K TV

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The emergence of widescreen high-definition TVs was a significant factor in what became known as the Golden Age of Television of the 2000s and 2010s — and, by the same token, the commercial availability of 4K television models from the 2010s onward has helped usher in an era of unprecedented visual richness in TV productions.

Gone are the days when concocting blockbuster-film-level spectacle for the small screen was thought of as a mostly incongruous endeavor due to the limitations of the medium; as numerous consumers around the world gain access to the same viewing resolution at home that they would have in the average movie theater, TV shows have responded in kind by getting more and more willfully spectacular.

If you own a 4K TV — that is, a model with a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, four times as many as a standard HD set — your viewing experience of any series that offers the Ultra HD option is likely to be enhanced. But there are certain shows to which the element of visual lushness is particularly central, and which may, in turn, be particularly strong picks if you're looking to enjoy the 4K technology to its fullest.

The five series listed below are all available in 4K on their respective streaming services if you're in a compatible subscription tier. They all make dazzling watches in ultra-high definition, each for its own particular reasons — whether it's the ritz of the VFX, the enveloping magnificence of the production design, or the multiplicity of filming locations. Here are the five best shows to watch on a 4K TV.