Why Lord Yoshii Toranaga From FX's Shogun Looks So Familiar

"Shogun" isn't even the first time that Hiroyuki Sanada has dealt with a Westerner in a samurai setting. In 2003, he played expert fighter Ujio in Edward Zwick's "The Last Samurai," a 19th-century story of Captain Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise), who's imprisoned by a group of rebellious old-school samurai warriors and ends up joining their cause.

Ujio is one of the best fighters in Lord Moritsugu Katsumoto's (Ken Watanabe) small army, and a proud traditionalist who initially clashes with Algren, both culturally and — since Ujio is tasked with training the American — physically. This means Sanada gets plenty of screen time with Cruise, and his character's growing respect toward the protagonist is also a handy measuring stick for Algren's cultural assimilation process.

Sanada is a good choice to play an expert swordsman, seeing as he's pretty handy with the blade in real life. He described the experience of making a movie about a clash of cultures with a multicultural cast and crew, and how Algren's adaptation to Japanese customs mirrored the experience behind the scenes, to IGN. "On the set, American crew working with Japanese culture is also mixing cultures, so I think this is the best story for our two cultures to collaborate on," he said. "The whole crew learned about Japanese culture so well that sometimes it seemed a little bit strange for us."