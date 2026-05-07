'80s TV Theme Songs That Sound Even Cooler Today

They're smooth, they're funky, they're edgy. These TV theme songs were so good that some of them even made it onto the pop charts during the 1980s. They set the mood for the series they introduced, and they did it with a hard beat, bright horns, and chunky guitars. These songs were anything but cheesy; they were downright cool, reflecting the beat of a new generation.

They're still easy to listen to, even when you don't have your TV on. Some of the best and brightest comedies that aired during the '80s are represented on this list, as well as some beloved, action-packed dramas. Each of them contributes something memorable to the musical conversation. They spawned some of the most iconic theme songs of the era, and they still make fine background music for gaming, jogging, dancing, or just chilling out for the night. Here are five TV theme songs from the 1980s that are just as fresh, cool, and lively as they were all the way back in the day.