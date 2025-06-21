The 15 Best Comedies Of The 1980s, Ranked

Comedy has been a part of movies for longer than many realize: The film that's recognized as the first comedy is "L'Arroseur Arrosé" from 1895. For more than 130 years, people have been going to see movies to make them laugh, and every decade has exceptional examples. Back in the silent era, you had people like Charlie Chaplin performing vaudevillian-style slapstick for the masses.

Over time, comedies evolved into more complex narratives littered with topical humor of the period, and while every decade has plenty to laugh about, the genre changed in the 1980s. Comedies got a little raunchier; they leaned into gratuitous nudity and were reflective of the times. This was the era when directors like John Hughes, Ivan Reitman, and John Landis filmed comedy gold.

Determining which '80s comedy is the best is subjective, but for many, there's a consensus. Movies that had an impact on popular culture and those that influenced the genre are among the best comedies of the 1980s. The 15 '80s comedy movies featured here were ranked using an aggregate of their IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes scores.