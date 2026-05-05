5 Movies From 1998 That Are Simply Timeless

Ask just about any film fan and they'll agree that 1999 was one of the greatest years in movie history. This year gave us a wild line-up of instant classics, including "The Matrix," "Fight Club," "The Sixth Sense," "The Mummy," "Magnolia," and "Cruel Intentions," to name but a few. No matter what you were interested in, '99 had something to offer you at the box office, and everyone still talks about how incredible it was that there were so many smashes in theaters at the same time. 1998, on the other hand, tends to get overlooked.

According to Box Office Mojo, the biggest hit of 1988 by far was "Titanic," which was released at the tail end of 1997. Still, in addition to good-for-their-time hits like "The Waterboy" and "Rush Hour," '98 also gave us a number of films that have stood the test of time very well. In fact, there's a handful of movies from '98 that, almost three decades on, have proven themselves to be simply timeless. Sure, things have changed a lot since then, but these films are as entertaining as they ever were.