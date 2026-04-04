5 Horror Movie Flops That Changed The Genre Forever

The beauty of film — and art in general — is that it's eternal. Take the horror genre, for example. A movie might spook its way into theaters but not make as much of a splash as the filmmaker might have anticipated. In fact, it turns into something of a non-event. Class is permanent, though, so as the years progress, the attitude toward the film shifts and it turns into a bona fide classic that changes the genre overall.

Sure, the studio heads may need to dry their eyes with singular dollar bills rather than the big 100s in these instances, but hey, life is unpredictable and that's showbiz, baby. At the end of the day, if the art finds its audience, then it's mission accomplished.

So, let's pause and rewind for a minute to explore the horror movie flops that changed the genre forever. Each of them brought something new to the party, and horror as a whole is better off because they exist.