Why The Pitt Night Shift Spin-Off Won't Happen (And What We Expect To See Instead)

It wouldn't necessarily make sense to predict that Robby will return from sabbatical and take on a mid-shift just because of all the effort to build out the night crew and their stories — except for the intervention of Dr. Baran al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi). Al-Hashimi is introduced at the top of Season 2 as the attending physician who will take over for Robby while he is away. Although Robby and al-Hashimi quickly recognize each other's competence, they have very different philosophies about medical care and how the ER should run.

Al-Hashimi floats several ideas throughout the day, and at one point suggests to Robby that there should be two attending physicians on shift at all times. Her initial explanation for this is Robby's obvious burn-out; a problem that could be partially addressed with more peer support on the job. Later, Robby learns (along with the audience) that al-Hashimi is also pushing for extra coverage in case she experiences a flare-up of her seizure disorder. She checks this strategy with the hospital's neurologist (off-screen) and even though Robby doesn't approve, it is likely that she will persuade the hospital to implement her plan to double up on attending physicians.

When Robby returns — and the third season will likely pick up with his first day back on the job — he won't be able to take over his old position right away. It's possible he'll end up filling the hospital's new secondary attending shift — meant to provide support during the busiest hours of both the day and night watch — when Season 3 of "The Pitt" kicks off in January 2027.