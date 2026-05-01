The Pitt Season 3: Returning Characters, Story And More Official Details

It's unfortunate that the annual release schedule of "The Pitt" is a rarity in the television landscape, but when you consider that hits like "Severance" routinely make fans wait for years between seasons, "The Pitt" feels like a unicorn. Thankfully, that seems like it'll continue ... at least, according to executive producer, writer, and director John Wells, who spoke to Deadline and confirmed that the process was already underway. "The writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week," Wells told Deadline in mid-March. "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

This lines up nicely with what HBO's head of content Casey Bloys told Vulture in an interview about "The Pitt" back in 2025. "The other really important thing about this model, and is somewhat of a lost art [...] is, the second season will premiere in January of 2026, a year later," he said at the time ... and he was right. "This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons."

Part of this is because "The Pitt" takes place on one set with limited costumes and VFX ... which, Bloys said at the time, makes it quicker to produce. "On the platform, we have shows like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and '[The] White Lotus,' which, because of how they're made, can take two years to make. What I love about something like 'The Pitt' is, I can get 15 episodes in a year," he said. "That's a really great addition to what we're already doing on the platform. And I'd like to do more shows in this model."