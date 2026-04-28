Tragic Details About The Pitt Star Noah Wyle

Few TV actors have had the kind of career resurgence that "ER" and "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle has been enjoying as of late. In 2020, Looper wrote a piece that looked into what had happened to Wyle, but a few short years later, his role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch has returned his name to everyone's lips.

Such heights of an actor's career and life tend to be the only moments that we see about them, especially when the thespian in question hasn't actively wallowed in scandals over the years. Wyle may not be a tabloid regular with his personal life setbacks and tragedies, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been through his share of turmoil.

Wyle's turn in the gross, intense, and still great "The Pitt" Season 2 proves that he's better and more nuanced than he ever was, but he's experienced a fair few setbacks on his way back to the top of the medical drama mountain. Let's take a look at some of the most tragic details in the life of Noah Wyle.