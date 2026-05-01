The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Predicts Fan Reactions To The Series Finale
It's hard to satisfy everyone with a popular TV show's finale, but surely, the creatives behind the scenes just hope that enough people like it well enough. The "Stranger Things" finale had so many dumb things we couldn't overlook, and there's so much that went wrong with "Game of Thrones" we don't even know where to start. Another incredibly popular show is ending soon — "The Boys" — and the pressure is on to deliver an ending that wraps up this superhero-tinged political satire in a way that doesn't feel like it's pulling any punches.
Fortunately, Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, is confident we won't have another "Stranger Things" on our hands. She opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how she thinks "The Boys" got it right for its ending: "It's a heartbreaking episode. It's not overtly cynical. When I read the finale as a script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I'm saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it."
Looper's review of "The Boys" Season 5 gave it a score of 7/10, praising its astute satire. However, our reviewer, as well as other critics, didn't get to see the final episode. That remains as a surprise for everyone. But we're five episodes in so far, and there have been some major deaths, and we've seen Homelander (Antony Starr) at his most deranged. All signs point to the finale not being a total disaster.
Fans are cautiously optimistic about The Boys finale
In the last episode, "One-Shots," we see Homelander and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) try to track down the V1 formula in Los Angeles that'll make Homelander immortal. Homelander is already clearing the ranks, and he has no issue killing Firecracker (Valorie Curry) despite her loyalty. Will Homelander get the V1? Who else is on the chopping block? There's not a ton of time left, but for now, fans have plenty to keep them hopeful.
"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke also gave an interview where he talked about being anxious about the finale in the context of how fans reevaluate shows based on the ending. For plenty of fans, it's good that he cares about failing. When responding to Kripke's interview on Reddit, u/Syelt wrote, "Kripke seems to be perfectly aware of the one thing viewers of the show absolutely don't want to see, which is another 'GoT' Night King cop-out to sUbVeRt ExPeCtAtIoNs."
And Kripke's statement shouldn't be taken of a sign of him admitting failure already, as u/MHarrisGGG points out, "It's a realistic concern for any showrunner to have after shows like 'Dexter,' 'Game of Thrones' and even 'Stranger Things' (which had a perfectly fine final season) have shown." It's good that Kripke is anxious, because it shows he cares. He understands how significant "The Boys" is in the zeitgeist and doesn't want to disappoint fans who have dedicated years to the show.
Given the series' political nature, many people may dislike the finale for reasons outside of pure storytelling. But that's another conversation. Make sure to check out "The Boys" series finale on Prime Video on May 20 to see if the show joins the ranks of the most satisfying TV finales of all time.