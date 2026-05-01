The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Predicts Fan Reactions To The Series Finale

It's hard to satisfy everyone with a popular TV show's finale, but surely, the creatives behind the scenes just hope that enough people like it well enough. The "Stranger Things" finale had so many dumb things we couldn't overlook, and there's so much that went wrong with "Game of Thrones" we don't even know where to start. Another incredibly popular show is ending soon — "The Boys" — and the pressure is on to deliver an ending that wraps up this superhero-tinged political satire in a way that doesn't feel like it's pulling any punches.

Fortunately, Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, is confident we won't have another "Stranger Things" on our hands. She opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how she thinks "The Boys" got it right for its ending: "It's a heartbreaking episode. It's not overtly cynical. When I read the finale as a script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I'm saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it."

Looper's review of "The Boys" Season 5 gave it a score of 7/10, praising its astute satire. However, our reviewer, as well as other critics, didn't get to see the final episode. That remains as a surprise for everyone. But we're five episodes in so far, and there have been some major deaths, and we've seen Homelander (Antony Starr) at his most deranged. All signs point to the finale not being a total disaster.