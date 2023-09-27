Marvel's Most Powerful Symbiote Is Officially [SPOILER!] - And Venom Is Screwed

The symbiotes watch in horror as Carnage impales the King in Black and absorbs his god-like power. He tells the heroes and villains trying to stop him that he will put Knull's powers to use much better than he ever would. Carnage declares there's "nothing left" for him to accomplish and "no foe to conquer," except for one he wants dead more than any other: Earth-616's Eddie Brock.

The remaining symbiotes try to fight Carnage, leading to mass casualties. Agent Venom tells her son, Codex (Dylan Brock), to teleport them out of the battle, but he instead brings more versions of Venom from across the multiverse into the confrontation. Carnage tells the symbiotes it's "too late" to do anything but die as he massacres the army in front of him singlehandedly. The death toll climbs as Anne Weying begs Dylan to send everyone back to their realities. However, before that can be done, Carnage hits Dylan with a deadly attack. The symbiotes hold Carnage while he tells them he will kill the other King in Black before they are teleported out of the battle. The lethal symbiote calls his opponents cowards for leaving, while Weying grieves losing Dylan and more symbiotes as the issue comes to a surprise end, with her saying that all of her attempts to stop Carnage meant nothing. The team realizes they've lost the fight, and Carnage is still on the loose.

Carnage's ultimate form still runs rampant as the miniseries reaches its conclusion. But what's next for the symbiote?