Allan: Michael Cera's Barbie Character And His Real-Life Inspiration Explained
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie tells an original story that is both existential and nostalgic. As the so-called stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) grapples with reality outside of Barbie Land, we're introduced to cinematic versions of her and Ken's (Ryan Gosling) pals. This includes the somewhat forgotten Allan doll, and Michael Cera turns him into a scene-stealing character whose checkered past highlights the movie's underlying messages.
The Allan doll was first introduced in 1964, and he was Ken's best friend who he could share a wardrobe with. The movie doesn't capitalize on their friendship because Allan disappeared in the mid-1960s, and his reintroduction in 1991 focused on his marriage to Midge. This version of the doll also technically sported a different name, as Mattel dropped one of the Ls to turn him from Allan to Alan (with no reason given). A year later, he and Midge became parents to twins (a boy and a girl), but their family was only featured in booklets and the babies were not available for purchase. Then, in 2002, kids had the chance to bring this family home. Alan and their son, Ryan, were released as a package deal, while Midge was sold separately as a pregnant doll, which created widespread controversy that pulled her from shelves. However, Midge and Alan reappeared two years later to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter Nikki, proving that Mattel believed in them despite any mixed feelings from consumers.
Midge's pregnancy made her as well-known as Barbie and Ken, and it put her on a whole different level compared to Allan, which is probably why they don't share scenes in the "Barbie" movie. Allan remains overlooked despite his high-profile connections and continuous returns to the brand. This fate heavily influences Cera's version of the character, but it also shapes Allan's future.
How Allan's history shapes Michael Cera's character
Michael Cera told GQ that Allan is a sad character who doesn't really have direction. This is because Allan is a forgotten doll, and the awareness of his past is noticeable in his first scene as he awkwardly stands on a beach next to a bunch of Kens who are participating in different activities. Ken is supposed to be his best friend, but they don't share the same mindset because of Allan's discontinuation. His checkered past has led to an individuality that no one understands, but being discontinued is the reason why he becomes an unlikely hero. His large absence from Ken's life means that he never adopted the groupthink mentality of the Kens, nor did he adopt the jealousy that they feel toward each other. This allows Allan to become the anti-Ken that the "Barbie" movie needs to reach its conclusion.
However, Allan shouldn't receive all of the credit for his heroic streak. His confidence doesn't kick in until Barbie takes a journey that helps her navigate her insecurities. Allan doesn't try to escape the newly founded Kendom until after Barbie's maiden voyage into reality, and this escape attempt includes Allan venting about his frustrations before fighting some Kens. He would have never done that at the beginning of the film, but watching someone else embrace their own individuality encourages him to try it out for himself. These moments of reflection give Barbie and Allan a common ground that has never existed before, and their friendship teaches viewers that you don't have to fit into the mold that the past has put you in.