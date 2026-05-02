Allan: Michael Cera's Barbie Character And His Real-Life Inspiration Explained

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie tells an original story that is both existential and nostalgic. As the so-called stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) grapples with reality outside of Barbie Land, we're introduced to cinematic versions of her and Ken's (Ryan Gosling) pals. This includes the somewhat forgotten Allan doll, and Michael Cera turns him into a scene-stealing character whose checkered past highlights the movie's underlying messages.

The Allan doll was first introduced in 1964, and he was Ken's best friend who he could share a wardrobe with. The movie doesn't capitalize on their friendship because Allan disappeared in the mid-1960s, and his reintroduction in 1991 focused on his marriage to Midge. This version of the doll also technically sported a different name, as Mattel dropped one of the Ls to turn him from Allan to Alan (with no reason given). A year later, he and Midge became parents to twins (a boy and a girl), but their family was only featured in booklets and the babies were not available for purchase. Then, in 2002, kids had the chance to bring this family home. Alan and their son, Ryan, were released as a package deal, while Midge was sold separately as a pregnant doll, which created widespread controversy that pulled her from shelves. However, Midge and Alan reappeared two years later to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter Nikki, proving that Mattel believed in them despite any mixed feelings from consumers.

Midge's pregnancy made her as well-known as Barbie and Ken, and it put her on a whole different level compared to Allan, which is probably why they don't share scenes in the "Barbie" movie. Allan remains overlooked despite his high-profile connections and continuous returns to the brand. This fate heavily influences Cera's version of the character, but it also shapes Allan's future.