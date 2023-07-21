Barbie: Who Is Michael Cera's Allan - Is He An Anti-Ken?

When he debuted in the '60s, Allan remained a singleton. But in 1991, his name was changed to Alan. He was also released in a version called Wedding Day Alan, which had him tying the knot with Barbie's pal, Midge. They would then have a son called Ryan in 2002. (However, in the film, this isn't highlighted regardless of both characters being present in "Barbie.") Interestingly, there was also one theory floating around on social media prior to the film's release that Alan was more than just a buddy to Ken, which took no time at all to capture fans' attention.

Following a tweet by @ByeLacey on Twitter in 2020, Alan's relationship with Ken came under question when the detail of him being able to wear Ken's clothes suggested there might be more between them. Unfortunately, no amount of retweets swayed Mattel into turning Alan and Ken into a gay couple, but "Barbie" makes an effort to show Allan idolizing Ken from afar until things take a turn for the worse. While Gosling's iteration of the bleached blond buffoon may steal scenes and be a favorite in the beginning, his Kentatorship turns him into the antagonist of the film. As a result, Allan ends up daring to be the only guy at the beach who isn't down to party that way!