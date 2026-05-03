'60s Box Office Bombs Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

He's known as one of the greatest filmmakers who ever lived nowadays, but Orson Welles regularly struggled to get either financing or attention for his various audacious projects. This is despite his many accomplishments, like launching his career with "Citizen Kane," one of the best directorial debuts of all time, and delivering "Touch of Evil," one of the 20 best noir movies ever. His arduous obstacles extended to his 1962 film "The Trial," an adaptation of Franz Kafka's 1925 novel of the same name. This trippy tale follows ordinary bureaucrat Josef K. (Anthony Perkins), who is inexplicably arrested and sentenced to death despite not knowing what crime he's committed.

Despite the intriguing premise, "The Trial" bombed at the box office, making less than $10,000 during its domestic opening and ultimately pulling in less than $100,000 worldwide in total. The fact that the project ran over schedule and over budget certainly didn't help matters, but it was ultimately Welles' reputation that doomed the "The Trial" to failure. Welles was "at the time a pariah in Hollywood subsisting as a peripatetic filmmaker and jobbing actor in Europe," James Chapman wrote in a piece about "The Trial" in the Historical Journal of Film, Radio and Television.

"The Trial" was never likely to be a box office smash, but it has stood the test of time. It's an incredibly unnerving watch that unflinchingly commits to depicting a world of inexplicable, straight-faced madness. The film never pumps the brakes on the impenetrableness of Josef K's world, which makes for an engrossing atmosphere. Anthony Perkins is captivating in his haunting lead turn, while (per usual for a Welles movie) the filmmaking is incredibly evocative. Welles and his artistic gifts were perfectly suited for making this unforgettable "The Trial" adaptation.