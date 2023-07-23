Secret Invasion: How A Jessica Jones Villain Inspired Marvel's Epic Thriller

The Skrulls always had shape-shifting powers, assuming the identities of the Fantastic Four in an early appearance. However, "Secret Invasion" took that skillset and put it on a global scale, creating a genuine political thriller where anyone could be an imposter. But this was an expansive story where someone could've been a Skrull for years in previous comic book issues without anyone knowing. Tom Brevoort also spoke with Marvel about Brian Michael Bendis' plan and how he planted the seeds, "He knew who he'd intended to be Skrulls, at least some of them, while writing all of these issues. So he wrote them accordingly; he wrote them planting that, planting them in certain positions or saying certain things or what have you, that he could then go back to later and go, 'Ah, see? Here's a flashback to that with a different context that helps to show you what's actually going on.'"

Of course, there was still the matter of ensuring nothing leaked that revealed who was a Skrull. So to prevent such information from divulging, they kept the inner circle small. Bendis stated, "It was in my original NEW AVENGERS pitch, and it was a 'We're going to do these storylines and all of them will lead up to' —the arrogance of this— 'issue #50 of NEW AVENGERS will reveal who was a Skrull the entire time,' and that would entail us in editorial knowing right now who the Skrulls are, never letting anyone know outside the circle because gossip and websites and nonsense that easily leaks, so let's keep it to two or three people. We'll know who everybody is, and we'll go for it."

Massive comic book crossover events were nothing new, but few had the kind of ramifications affiliated with "Secret Invasion," where it could recontextualize comics from the past. And given how it's now a series on Disney+, it's a story that's resonated for fans long after the twist was revealed.