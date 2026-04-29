Misha Collins And Jared Padalecki's The Boys Season 5 Characters, Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5 — "One-Shots"

The bold and occasionally brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 returns Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy to the forefront of action. Since he and showrunner Eric Kripke are both "Supernatural" veterans, the hilarity potential of other names from the long-running The CW show joining in has rarely been away from the fans' minds.

Jared Padalecki's one condition to appear on "The Boys" has evidently been met, as "One-Shots" finally gives us the big "Supernatural" reunion of Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins. Padalecki plays Mister Marathon, a speedster who lost his place in the Seven to A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Collins' character is Malchemical, a fellow supe whose ability to create poison gas turns out to be surprisingly formidable.

The "Soldier Boy" segment of the anthology-style episode features a particularly bloody battle between the Sam and Dean Winchester actors' supe characters, with Malchemical dying early in the game — but not before taking down Homelander (Antony Starr) himself. It's a magnificent reunion that bears similarities to some of the monster battles in "Supernatural," as Marathon hunts Soldier Boy and the latter uses his wits and tactics to survive. In the end, Soldier Boy remains victorious — but what fans might not know is that both Mister Marathon and Malchemical play very different roles in the comics. let's take a look at Padalecki and Collins' characters.