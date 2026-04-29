The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Pays Homage To A Classic Twilight Zone Episode

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5 — "One-Shots"

"One-Shots" tells a handful of amusing (Terror the dog) and less amusing (the tragic, yet fully deserved downfall of Valorie Curry's Firecracker) stories about the various characters running around the world of "The Boys." One particular segment also reveals that a supe with some serious sway is actively working to end it all — and it's not Homelander (Antony Starr).

"The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 established Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) as Homelander's latest dangerous enemy, but her segment in this episode shows that her endgame for humanity is even worse than the leader of the Seven and his god complex could ever hope to muster. As it turns out, Sage's masterplan to cause the end of the world is not only genocidal, but it bears surprising similarities to the classic "The Twilight Zone" episode "Time Enough at Last."

Sage has calculated that the release of the supe virus pits supes and humans against each other in an all-destroying "World War Supe." She plans to ride things out in a bunker, be the lone survivor (with the possible exception of Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett), and fulfill her dream to read all day, every day, unbothered by anyone. This is her sole reason for working against Homelander: She knows he'd be pestering her forever if he was still around in the post-apocalypse.