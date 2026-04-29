Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7 Is Setting Mr. Charles Up In A Surprising Role

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 7 — "The Hateful Darkness"

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 character Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) is a curious one. On the surface, he's a shady CIA guy whose whole thing seems to be wildly illegal global power plays, and he's specifically stated to be working for the notably nefarious and untrustworthy Contessa-slash-CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Yet, he seems to be mainly interested in keeping Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) on a short leash, and he hasn't really bothered our protagonists. In fact, the episode "The Hateful Darkness" actually sees him siding with the governor to bring Kingpin down. This begs the question: Is Mr. Charles a good guy, a bad guy, or something in between? The answer might be even more complicated than any of those options.

Based on the episode's clues, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be setting Mr. Charles up as a controller figure whose role is not unlike that of his boss, Valentina, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) before her — at least, as far as the Defenders corner of the franchise is concerned. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6 ("Requiem") teased that Mr. Charles has superpowered people at his beck and call, and it heavily implied that Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is among those working for him. This latest episode confirms without a doubt that he's in charge of Luke's (and possibly other superheroes') operations overseas. What's more, Charles knows — and is on very uncomfortable terms with — none other than Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).