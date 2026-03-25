Matthew Lillard's Daredevil: Born Again Character Is Connected To A Major Marvel Villain

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 1 – "The Northern Star"

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the excellent first season of "Daredevil: Born Again." The show had Matt dealing with conflicts from his past while deciding on a new path for himself as Daredevil going forward. Season 2 not only pits Daredevil and New York's other heroes against a hostile Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) but also introduces some more connections between Daredevil and the rest of the MCU.

Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Season 2 as Mr. Charles, a CIA operative who is directly involved in the brewing vigilante war in New York City. In the very first episode of the season, we learn that Mr. Charles might have a connection to an MCU villain who is only getting more important as time goes on. During the episode, Mr. Charles arrives at a meeting between Mayor Fisk and the Attorney General (Ty Jones), who are discussing the mayor's crackdown on vigilantes in New York. Afterward the Attorney General gets a phone call from a mysterious, and seriously ticked off, third party who he calls "Ms. de Fontaine."

There's only one character in the MCU who fans know with that name. The last time fans saw CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), she basically helped create the villain in 2025's "Thunderbolts*" and it now seems like she's taking an interest in what Mayor Fisk is doing in New York. Her call coinciding with Mr. Charles' arrival could have big implications for Daredevil and his companions going forward, especially considering de Fontaine's sketchy past in the MCU.