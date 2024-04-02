Twitter Thinks The Original Iron Fist Is Returning To The MCU - Here's Why

Following in the popular footsteps of Marvel titles like "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," "Iron Fist" arrived on Netflix in 2017. The series follows Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who harnesses the power of chi to become the Iron Fist to combat villainous forces and reclaim his family's company, Rand Enterprises. The show only stuck around for two rather maligned seasons before the overall "Defenders" saga came to an end. Despite all that went wrong with "Iron Fist," though, some folks online believe that the title character is up for an imminent return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Iron Fist" fans have had their curiosity piqued by one of Jones' recent Instagram stories. The actor posted an image of an "Iron Fist" comic, either sharing with the social media world what he's been reading, or, as many now believe, hinting that he's brushing up on the character to come back to the MCU. "Finn Jones returning as Iron Fist in the #MCU?" @cosmic_marvel, joined by a host of other speculative fans, pondered. What makes Finn's post even more fun is that the comic issue in his story is a team-up between Iron Fist and Power Man, aka Luke Cage, who was played by Mike Colter from 2016-2018.

Unfortunately, for those hoping for a "Heroes for Hire" or solo "Iron Fist" project, getting your hopes up is likely unwise.