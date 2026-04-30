5 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: Picard, Ranked

All three seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" rank among some of the more interesting and high-concept science fiction "Star Trek" has given us, which is saying something. A proud denizen of the cerebral and twisty corner of the franchise, "Picard" generally has an ace up its sleeve and a curve ball to pitch when we least expect it. Even so, the normal rules of a TV show apply to it: Some episodes are simply better than others.

Thanks to the sheer quality of "Star Trek: Picard," an argument could be made that there are no truly weak episodes of the show. While most of the older "Star Trek" shows have episodes that would never air today, "Picard" is a pretty recent series. So all of Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) truly atrocious moments are among the worst episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and not here. Still, "Picard" does have its comparatively low points, which we've compiled here.

For the purposes of this list, we've used the simple methodology of looking at the worst-rated episodes of the show on IMDb while cross-referencing them with the general consensus of online fandom. This has led to five episodes that skew heavily toward one very particular storyline during the show's run. Here's how these least magnificent "Star Trek: Picard" episodes compare to each other.