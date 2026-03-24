All 3 Seasons Of Star Trek: Picard, Ranked

At a time when the "Star Trek" universe was beginning to subtly reboot itself with shows like "Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Picard" stood out as the only series of its peers to be a direct continuation of a previous iteration of the franchise without making any significant canonical tweaks. Taking place after "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and its subsequent film entries, "Picard" initially revolved around the titular Starship captain-turned-retired Starfleet Admiral. But of course, it quickly became apparent that "Picard" was going to evolve into "TNG 2.0," while also bringing in characters and storylines from "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," and "Enterprise."

All three seasons of "Picard" were well received, and none of them is universally viewed in a negative light. When the show is at its best, it represents some of the highest highs the entire "Star Trek" franchise has ever reached. For instance, it has one of the best "Star Trek" pilot episodes to date. But even at its worst, "Picard" remained one of the most consistently great "Star Trek" products yet released, and even the lowest-ranked of its three seasons is still ultimately great sci-fi television.