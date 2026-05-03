5 Time Travel Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Science fiction is one of cinema's oldest genres, going back to 1902's "A Trip to the Moon." Since then, the genre has split into a multitude of sub-genres, and one of the greatest involves time travel. Being able to change the past or peer into the future is quite a tantalizing prospect. After all, who among us wouldn't want to check out an important moment in history or see what happens to humanity in a few thousand years?

That's one of the reasons that "Doctor Who" is such a compelling TV show, but some of the best time travel stories play out on the silver screen. You probably don't have to think too hard to come up with a few great time travel movies — there are plenty of them. It's a genre that's returned to often, as it's fun to explore and makes for great entertainment. They did it in "Avengers: Endgame," and it will continue to come up in major movie franchises as time passes.

Still, there are plenty of great time travel movies that aren't part of mega franchises that everyone should watch at least once. These are the films that you might show your kids one day, or you'd recommend to a friend if they're looking to delve into the world of science fiction. They're films that are at the tops of everyone's lists because they're essentially timeless — pun intended. Each of these five time travel movies is important to the genre, and everyone should see them.